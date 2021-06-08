What She Said: Ford EcoSport Black – he pretty, but he slow!

I have always loved Ford’s EcoSport. I think it’s the perfect little "mommy wagon", and clearly, I am not the only one who feels this way as it remains the number 1 choice in its category. So, to say I jumped at the chance to drive the new limited-edition Black model is the understatement of the year. I had to do a bit of homework to figure out exactly what the Black model was offering in terms of extras over the automatic 1.5-litre Ambiente model that it is based on. And I can report that the changes are all external...

I had to do a bit of homework to figure out exactly what the Black model was offering in terms of extras over the automatic 1.5-litre Ambiente model that it is based on. And I can report that the changes are all external and cosmetic, which is great because the Ambiente is a bit plain when it comes to looks.

EcoSport Black means you get the front grille, skid plate, decals, roof, roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, mirror caps, and spare wheel cover all finished in… you guessed it, black!

To complement the effect of the blacked-up treatment, the EcoSport Black is only available in Diamond White, Moondust Silver, Smoke, Blue Lightning and Canyon Ridge colours. I think this makes this EcoSport one of the best-looking derivatives in the range.

Inside the relatively snug cabin, you are well taken care of by the likes of electric windows, manual air-conditioning, electric power-assisted steering, SYNC with Bluetooth and Voice Control that integrates the multimedia entertainment and phone functions, and incorporates two USB ports, six speakers, a 4.2-inch screen, remote control locking, an integrated perimeter alarm and engine immobiliser take care of vehicle security, while standard rear parking sensors assist you when having to park.

On the safety side of things, the EcoSport Black comes fitted with six airbags (dual front, side, and curtain airbags), ABS, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Stability Control with traction control, and dual ISOFIX child-seat mounting points in the rear seats for the kiddies. You can’t call a car a “mommy wagon” if you can’t safely load your children onboard and keep them safe.

Priced at a suggested retail of only R336 900, and offering a four year/120 000 km comprehensive warranty, three year/unlimited distance roadside assistance, a five year/unlimited km corrosion warranty, and a four year/60 000 km service plan, it would be hard to fault the EcoSport Black. But there is one kink in the Knights armour. He pretty, but he is slow!

Okay, not slow as in useless, but the 1.5-litre three-cylinder 91kW/151Nm petrol engine with the six-speed automatic gearbox suffers a bit up here in Jozi. I wish that the EcoSport Black could have been offered with the more powerful turbocharged 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine.