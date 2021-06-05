Jaco van der Merwe
Head of Motoring
4 minute read
5 Jun 2021
8:00 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Road tests

New Suzuki Swift big on value and heaps of fun

Popular little hatch back has become the mainstay in Japanese carmaker’s South African uprising.

Swift GLX now comes with the option of a two-tone colour
Over the course of the last year, the popularity of the Suzuki Swift has catapulted the Japanese carmaker to new heights on the local automotive leaderboard. A manufacturer that once barely made it into the top 10 in terms of monthly new sales has set numerous records since 2020 to now find itself in the top 5. Only trailing Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai in April and May, Suzuki now truly rate among the big boys. While the introduction of two new models, the S-Presso and Vitara Brezza, as well the Jimny’s ever-growing cult status, have all played their part...

