May top 50 best-sellers: Hilux still leads as D-Max moves up

Charl Bosch

Top five positions dominated by three bakkies with Toyota Hilux far in the lead.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales, rather expectedly, recorded its highest year-on-year increase in May with a whopping 197.8% improvement from last year’s 12 874 units to this year’s 38 337.

Largely attributed to the Coronavirus enforced lockdown of twelve months ago, the jump also expanded to exports, which rose an equally high 196.8% from a mere 11 901 units in 2020 to 35 326 in 2021.

RELATED: Expected record increase in May new vehicle sales

The status quo remained unchanged at the top of the model chart with the Toyota Hilux keeping its position, followed by its bakkie rival, the Ford Ranger, which leaped frogged the Volkswagen Polo into second place.

In a surprise fourth position, the aging Isuzu D-Max outranked the Volkswagen Polo Vivo with the Toyota HiAce placing sixth ahead of the Nissan NP200, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the all-new Haval Jolion. With the exception of the latter trio, all of the first eight are locally produced models.

May’s top 50 best sellers are as follows: