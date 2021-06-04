Motoring Correspondent
2 minute read
4 Jun 2021
8:37 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Road tests

WHAT SHE SAID: In the Volvo XC40, crystal a girl’s best friend

Motoring Correspondent

Kaleidoscope of colours projected by this stunning gear lever guaranteed to draw girls like a moth to a flame.

T4 a new addition to the Volvo XC40 line-up.
If there is one thing a girl likes it is jewellery and therefore the Volvo XC40 T4 Inscription’s cabin should draw female buyers like a moth to a flame. And who knows, maybe even a few boys too… Forget the interior’s premium finishing, the comfortable seats and all the other creature comforts. The star of the show is undoubtedly found in the centre console. As a free-of-charge optional extra, you get to choose a gear lever made of crystal glass from Orrefors, the famous Swedish glassmaker. Why would you ever want a boring black gear lever wrapped in some godforsaken...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Volvo’s first local electric car sells out in four days
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

Volvo’s sweet deal on first electric car just what SA needs
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Petrol power upped as Volvo introduces XC40 T4
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

Volvo XC60 goes under the knife
3 months ago
3 months ago