Identification stamped: Fiat settles on Pulse for new SUV

Charl Bosch

Pulse will reside only in South America as no plans are in place to offer it with right-hand drive.

Its name the subject of a public participation campaign, Fiat has confirmed that its new compact SUV destined for South America will be called the Pulse.

Beating out the other options, Domo and Tuo, the Pulse, known internally as Project 363, debuts Fiat’s new MLA platform the Italian marque claims has been designed to achieve better ratings when subjected to eventual crash testing by Latin NCAP.

Poised to also underpin its next generation of new models, the Pulse will be built at Fiat’s historic Betim Plant and ride on a 2,532mm wheelbase with the rest of its dimensions unknown at present.

Set to slot in below sister Stellantis brand Jeep’s Renegade, the Pulse, according to a report from motor1.com Brazil, will sport the latest Uconnect infotainment system as well as four airbags and wireless Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto, in addition to the Fiat Connect Me app that allows for owners to start it and lock as well as unlock the doors from their smartphone.

Known until now as the “SuvFiat”, no details regarding powertrains were revealed, but the Pulse is expected to offer a choice of two versions of the Brazilian build and developed Firefly engine; a normally aspirated 1.3 producing 80kW/139Nm and the 1.0 litre turbo rated at 92kW/196Nm.

A five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT will reportedly be offered with the former, with the only option for the latter being a torque converter six-speed automatic. In both cases though, drive will be routed to the front wheels only, with no possibility of an all-paw gripping system.

Set to arrive in September or October, the Pulse will only be made in left-hand drive with no plans in place to offer a right-hooking model. Pricing is projected to start between R $80,000 (about R214,000) and R $110,000 (about R294,300).