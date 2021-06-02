Rumble silently returns: Land Rover Defender V8 priced

Charl Bosch

The 5.0-litre supercharged V8 punches out 386kW/625Nm, resulting in a top speed of 240 km/h.

The much anticipated returning V8 version of the new Land Rover Defender has been priced amidst no official announcement by the local arm of the Solihull manufacturer.

Unveiled back in February as the first bent-eight Defender since the 3.9-litre Rover V8 derivative of two decades ago, the inclusion of the V8 in short wheelbase 90 and long wheelbase 110 bodystyle takes the local line-up to a massive 40 models retailing from R1 095 600 for the entry-level 90 D240 S to R1 726 600 for the 110 P400 X.

Available in standard or Carpathian Edition guises, the latter mainly including Narvik Black exterior trim as well as a Carpathian Grey paint finish, the V8 is powered by the familiar Ford derived 5.0-litre supercharged engine that sends 386kW/625Nm to all four wheels via the equally well known ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox used across the Defender range.

The work of Jaguar-Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) divisions, the V8 rides as standard on 22-inch alloy wheels with the option of 20-inch wheels, but will still get from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds regardless of bodystyle before hitting the electronic speed buffers at 240 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 12.8 L/100 km.

As indicated, Land Rover has not officially divulged pricing or spec, but based on details posted by Duoporta, the Defender V8 starts at R2 270 310 for the 90 with the 110 retailing from R2 343 910.

Pricing for the Carpathian Edition meanwhile starts at R2 365 710 for the 90 with the 110 carrying a sticker of R2 439 310. With Land Rover this week having confirmed availability of the 90, expect clearer details of the V8 to emerge soon.