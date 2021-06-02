Concept Rimac C_Two becomes 1 408 kW production Nevera

Charl Bosch

Claimed top speed is 412 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 1.97 seconds.

Mentioned earlier this year as the possible new owner of Bugatti, Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac has finally revealed the production version of the C_Two that debuted as a concept in Geneva three years ago.

Called the Nevera in reference to the Croat description of an often powerful Mediterranean storm off of the coast of Croatia often characterised by lighting, the newcomer is said to balance form with function in not only being a hypercar but also a comfortable GT.

Made mostly out of carbon fibre and featuring what Rimac claims to be the most advanced monocoque design that weighs less than 200 kg thanks to not only carbon but also aluminium, the revised body is said to offer a 34% improvement in aerodynamics compared to the first prototypes with an additional 17.5% uptake in drag as a result of changing from a high drag to a low drag approach.

Boasting a redesigned bonnet, front splitter and even the radiator as well as the roof pillars, Rimac has also revised the Nevera’s cooling system, rear wing and diffuser plus the underbody as well as fitting carbon ceramic six-piston at the front 390 mm Brembo brakes with better cooling to aid stopping prowess. Being electric, regenerative braking that recoups energy lost when stopping is included.

Tipping the scales at a still weighty 2 150 kg, the key to the Nevera is its powerunit developed and designed in-house by Rimac. Shaped in an H-pattern, the 6 906 cell battery, according to Rimac, can deliver as much as 1.4 megawatts and forms part of the Nevera’s core by upping the structural stiffness by 37%.

Consisting out of four electric motors on each corner that makes for an automatic all-wheel-drive layout, the Nevera produces 1 408 kW and an astonishing 2 360 Nm of torque that translates to a top speed of 412 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 1.97 seconds.

Even more bewildering is the claimed dash from 0-160 km/h, 4.3 seconds, and 0-300 km/h of 9.3 seconds. Claimed range is 547 km with the charging time from 0-80% taking a mere 22 minutes as a result of the Nevera supporting a 500 kW fast charger.

Aside from its power output, the Nevera also comes with a artificial intelligence (AI) driver coach made up of six radars, 13 cameras and 12 ultrasonic connected to Nvidia’s Pegasus operating system that is said to “provide guidance to optimise and enhance the driver’s on-track performance”.

In addition to the all-wheel-drive system, the Nevera lacks traction control as well as ESP as a result of the all-paw system featuring torque vectoring. Called Rimac All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 or R-AWTV-2, it “calculates the precise level of torque to channel through each wheel for ultimate stability and exceptional agility”. Included are six driving modes; Comfort, Range, Sport, Track, Drift and Custom.

Going on sale later this year, only 150 Neveras will be made with each being fully customisable and therefore bespoke from any other model. Personally signed off by CEO and founder Mate Rimac before being delivered to each customer, the Nevera has a starting price of €2-million (R33.6-million) with a choice of four variants; Bespoke, GT, Timeless and Signature.