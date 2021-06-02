John Floyd
Motorsport columnist
4 minute read
2 Jun 2021
8:23 am
Motoring
Formula 1 | Motoring | Motorsport | Premium | World Sport

Formula 1 enters new era with Saturday sprint racing

John Floyd

The British F1 Grand Prix at the Silverstone will see the introduction of Saturday sprint races with championship points on offer.

More F1 action awaits racing fans. Picture: Getty Images
In just six weeks it will be the weekend of the British Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit. This year will mark the start of a new era in the global entertainment world of F1. It will be a weekend to evaluate the wisdom of the powers that be in their efforts to improve the show, with the introduction of sprint qualifying. Its adoption was unanimously approved by the FIA Formula 1 Commission on 26 April. It was agreed three trial events would be held, two in Europe and one at a non-European venue. This introduces a whole...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

WORLD SPORT

Technical issues could derail potential F1 title fight
1 week ago
1 week ago

WORLD

Former F1 chief Max Mosley dies aged 81
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

WORLD SPORT

Has Red Bull gone too far by giving cars 'bendy' wings?
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

WORLD SPORT

Formula 1 hot shot Yuki Tsunoda must learn to shut his trap
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago