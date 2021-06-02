Formula 1 enters new era with Saturday sprint racing

In just six weeks it will be the weekend of the British Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit. This year will mark the start of a new era in the global entertainment world of F1. It will be a weekend to evaluate the wisdom of the powers that be in their efforts to improve the show, with the introduction of sprint qualifying. Its adoption was unanimously approved by the FIA Formula 1 Commission on 26 April. It was agreed three trial events would be held, two in Europe and one at a non-European venue. This introduces a whole...

This year will mark the start of a new era in the global entertainment world of F1. It will be a weekend to evaluate the wisdom of the powers that be in their efforts to improve the show, with the introduction of sprint qualifying. Its adoption was unanimously approved by the FIA Formula 1 Commission on 26 April.

It was agreed three trial events would be held, two in Europe and one at a non-European venue. This introduces a whole new set of rules and regulations for these events, so perhaps a look at the FIA press release will prepare you for the new dispensation.

The format is designed to increase on-track action and engage Formula 1 fans in a new and innovative way. It also strikes the right balance of rewarding drivers and teams on merit, while giving others the chance to battle their way through the field on the Saturday to increase their race chances on Sunday.

On the Friday, there will be a qualifying session after the first free practice that will determine the grid for the sprint qualifying on Saturday. The results of sprint qualifying will determine the grid for Sunday’s race.

It has been decided the top three finishers in Formula 1’s Saturday sprint qualifying will receive points, with three for first, two for second and one for third.

The schedule on Friday:

60-minute first practice (FP1) in the morning with two sets of tyres for teams to choose freely. Normal qualifying format in the afternoon with five soft tyre sets available only.

Schedule on Saturday:

60-minute second free practice in the morning with one set of tyres for teams to choose freely.

100km sprint qualifying in the afternoon, with two sets of tyres for teams to choose freely.

Schedule for Sunday:

Full-distance grand prix with two remaining sets of tyres.

In the event of wet conditions, three sets of wet and four sets of intermediate tyres at the start of the event.

If FP1 or qualifying is wet, teams to receive an additional set of intermediates but must return a used intermediate set prior to sprint qualifying.

If the sprint qualifying is wet, teams may return one set of used wet or intermediates after, to be replaced with a new set of intermediates.

Maximum of nine sets of wets and intermediates in total.

Parc fermé conditions:

Will apply from the start of qualifying on Friday, forbidding the changing of major components with three objectives:

– To stop the construction of special qualifying cars.

– To limit the number of hours required for preparing the car for the following day.

– To allow enough reconfiguration of the cars to make Saturday morning free practice a useful session.

After the start of sprint qualifying, cars will be in full parc fermé. A limited number of components will be able to be changed after qualifying:

– Weight distribution may be altered.

– Power unit and gearbox cooling may be adjusted by altering the engine cover outlets or louvres providing the declared ambient temperatures recorded by the FIA appointed weather service provider one hour before the start of qualifying and one hour before the start of sprint qualifying varies by 10 degrees Celsius or more.

Nod of approval

Jean Todt, president of the FIA, said: “I am pleased to see that Formula 1 is seeking new ways to engage with its fans and enlarge the spectacle of a race weekend through the concept of sprint qualifying.

“It was made possible thanks to the continued collaboration between the FIA, Formula 1 and all of the teams. F1 is showing itself to be stronger than ever with all stakeholders working together in this way, and much has been done to ensure that the sporting, technical and financial aspects of the format are fair.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, said: “We are excited by this new opportunity that will bring our fans an even more engaging race weekend in 2021.

“Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight.

“I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport.”

All regulatory changes are subject to approval by the World Motor Sport Council. So there you have it.

Winging it in Baku

This weekend F1 moves to the street circuit of Baku in Azerbaijan and one must hope the threat of protests by Toto Wolff, Mercedes team chief, over “bendy wings” will not ruin the event. After all, Monaco is always a difficult race to assess and two weekends ago, it was not the average Mercedes display.

It’s certainly getting hot and interesting out there.

