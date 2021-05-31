Dramatically different all-new Kia Sportage teased

Charl Bosch

Fifth generation Sportage shaping up to be the most radical since the second replaced the original.

Despite the presence of spy images and a handful of otherwise unconfirmed details on a number of online platforms, Kia has officially commenced teasing the all-new Sportage.

Known internally as the NQ5, the long awaited fifth generation Sportage will, as with previous generations, ride on the same platform as the Hyundai Tucson and the Santa Cruz bakkie, but as evident by images, feature a radical and completely different appearance to that of the current version.

The first model to sport a new design language called Opposites United, the Sportage receives the now customary thin headlights with a boomerang-shaped LED that runs vertically all the way down to the front bumper.

Reminiscent of Chevrolet’s current design used on the Blazer and TrailBlazer in North America, the rear sports LED taillights similar to the Stinger and the Rio, a bootlid spoiler and no door handle, a supposed confirmation of the latch being integrated into the C-pillar.

According to Kia’s Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design, Karim Habib, “The new Sportage challenges design norms with an adventurous yet contemporary exterior and a beautifully detailed and pioneering interior. With new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class.”

In addition to the exterior, a preview of the interior was provided, showing a full-width Mercedes-Benz MBUX-like digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, new steering wheel complete with Kia’s new corporate logo and an elongated L-shaped air vent that runs the width of the dashboard on the passenger’s side.

Despite Kia not detailing the Sportage’s drivetrain or indeed anything technical, chances are it could get the same choice of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines as the Tucson, as well as conventional units plus the option of a plug-in hybrid depending on the market.

Confirmed for unveiling in South Korea in July, the Sportage will become available in Europe from September with a local market debut likely towards the end of this year or in early 2022. Expect clearer details relating to the design, interior and technical specs to emerge over the coming weeks.