New Compass given as Jeep confirms Commander’s return

Unlike the original Commander made from 2005 to 2010, the newcomer will not have a six or eight cylinder engine.

Jeep has confirmed the revival of the Commander name for its new long wheelbase version of the Compass.

In a follow-up to its original claim of the nameplate being revived after eleven years last month, motor1.com Brazil reports that the new Commander will indeed be based on the Small Wide 4×4 platform used by not only the Compass but also the Renegade, and feature seven-seats as well as a number of exterior tweaks to differentiate it from the former.

Despite the teaser video (watch below) obtained by online platform revealing the name of the newcomer, little else can be deduced from the 21 second clip bar the Jeep badges, a slightly longer silhouette and what appears to be the same taillights as the recently refreshed Compass.

Unlike the original Commander that debuted in 2005 based on the WK Grand Cherokee, itself conceived during the DaimlerChrysler era, the now Stellantis period model, initially thought to be called Grand Compass, will derive motivation from a pair of four-cylinder engines rather than the original’s six or eight.

With front-wheel-drive set to the standard and all-wheel-drive optional depending on the derivative, the powerunits poised to offered comprise the now familiar Brazilian developed and made 1.3 Firefly turbo-petrol rated at 137 kW and the 2.0 Multijet turbodiesel rated at 147 kW.

Shared with the updated Fiat Toro with the diesel being more powerful, the Commander’s transmission choice are also set to the similar with the six-speed automatic featuring on the petrol and a nine-speed self-shifter on the oil-burner.

Although nothing was mentioned of the interior, chances are that the Commander’s cabin will differ comparatively little from the Compass, meaning the inclusion of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, the standard 8.4-inch or optional 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a series of new safety and driver assistance systems.

On course to be revealed within the coming months, the Commander will initially be offered only in South America, but with India having expressed interest in offering it as an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner, chances are it could be produced in right-hand-drive and therefore a likely entry for South Africa as Jeep’s most attainable seven-seater.

For now though, nothing has been said or even alluded to, however, if approved, expect the Commander to only become available next year.