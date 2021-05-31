Extreme Festival delivers the weekend goods at Aldo Scribante

Ander de Kock

Visit to the coastal circuit saw action aplenty plus a few bent panels.

The 2021 Extreme Festival visited the Eastern Cape Aldo Scribante circuit outside Port Elizabeth on the weekend, with seven national championship disciplines taking to the tarmac.

Heading up the day’s activities were two races for Global Touring Cars. Starting from pole position Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) led throughout the opening race.

He was followed across the finish line by Julian van der Watt (Euro Performance Ford Focus), Lee Thompson (Universal BMW 2 Series), Scott Temple (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) and Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla).

Race two, a 30 minute event started from an inverted grid, saw Van Rooyen leading all the way, taking a narrow victory from Wolk. Behind them, things went less smoothly.

Mandla Mdakana (Gazoo Toyota Corolla) and Scott Temple came together, with the resultant damage sending both to the pits, while the Ford of Julian van der Watt broke a rear wheel hub and retired. That left Van Rooyen to win, narrowly ahead of Wolk, with Lee Thompson in third.

Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco SupaPolo) took the first SupaCup heat in front of Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Saood Variawa (Xtreme SupaPolo) Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo) and Jason Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo). Bradley Liebenberg retired from race two, which saw Mogotsi winning, leading home Jason Campos, Variawa, Mikaeel Pitamber (Toys’R us Polo) and Rui Campos (Campos Transport SupaPolo).

The Volkswagen Polo Cup category saw the first 14 official qualifiers covered by a second on the grid. Arnold Neveling (Stradale Polo) won the first race, just more than a second clear of Leyton Fourie (Universal Polo) with Keagan Campos (Campos Transport Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Universal Polo) and Jurie Swart (Appine Autohaus Polo) in close proximity.

The second Polo Cup race – also over 30 minutes – went to a smooth driving Swart, followed by Bezuidenhout, Fourie, Keagan Campos and Neveling.

Current championship leader Andrew Rackstraw (DAW Mygale) won the first Investchem Formula 1600 race, leading home Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale), Josh le Roux (Formula 1600) and Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen). Rackstraw and Waberski finished first and second the next time as well, with Van Weely and Evan Holtzhausen (Total Plastics Mygale) taking the next two places.

Clint Seller (King Price Extreme Honda), took the first National Superbike race from David McFadden (Stunt SA Yamaha R1), Brett Roberts (Lightsby Linea Yamaha R6) and Hendrik de Bruin (Netcb Yamaha R1).

In the process, Seller set the day’s quickest lap time of 1 minute, 00,88 seconds. Seller and McFadden fought tooth and nail throughout race two, with Seller eventually winning by just one tenth of a second. Roberts finished third again, ahead of De Bruin.

Veteran Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) won the first Kawasaki Masters Cup race, and set the category’s quickest ever lap around Aldo Scribante at 1 minute 03,02 seconds. He was chased over the finish line by Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10), Robb Cragg (Madmags ZX10) and David Enticott (Sarum Engineering ZX10). Van Breda won race two as well, followed by Enticot, Smit and Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10).

The next round of the 2021 Extreme Festival will take place at the East London Grand Prix circuit, on Saturday, July 3.