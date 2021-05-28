Motoring
Motoring | Motoring News
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
1 minute read
28 May 2021
10:34 am

June fuel price in favour of petrol as diesel climbs

Charl Bosch

Latest AA prediction a mixed picture to the benefit of unleaded consumers.

Petrol attendants pour petrol at a filling station. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Automobile Association (AA) has tabled its final fuel price prediction for June by forecasting a continuing mixed outlook, still to the benefit of petrol.

Commenting on the final unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund on Friday (28 May), the AA said it expects the price of petrol to decline by 11 cents a litre, while diesel and illuminating paraffin will rise by 22 and 21 cents respectively after the original forecast stood at 20 and 25 cents.

“The Rand continued to strengthen against the US dollar throughout May, while international oil prices remained mostly flat. But the sharp spike in oil at the start of the month is still spilling over into the data, with the prices of refined diesel having seen a bigger impact than petrol,” the association said.

“For as long as our currency continues to put in strong performances against the US dollar, the impact of rebounding international oil prices will be softened.”

It, however, added that the uptick in the price of diesel and paraffin comes as a blow not to only transport firms, but also consumers relying on paraffin for cooking as well as warmth as temperatures continue to drop. The adjustments will be implemented this coming Wednesday (2 June).

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Tiny June fuel price decrease to favour only petrol
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Petrol price decreasing this week, but not by much
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

AA projects some petrol price relief in May
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

NEWS

Police on the hunt for R300 petrol thieves
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Tiny June fuel price decrease to favour only petrol
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Petrol price decreasing this week, but not by much
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

AA projects some petrol price relief in May
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

NEWS

Police on the hunt for R300 petrol thieves
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago