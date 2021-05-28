New Nissan Magnite geared for everyday life

Being ancient, this writer often gets reminded of that fact, and the way the world is changing quicker than decrepit old survivors like me can adapt. Take, for instance, the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite to which I was invited last week. The Magnite, that will represent Nissan in the ferociously competitive local market for compact Sports Utility Vehicles, has already received rave reviews and accolades overseas. Nissan believes it will be a success in South Africa, and proceeded to point out their reasons for that belief. Those were reiterated in a press release, listing the Magnite’s many attributes....

In the old days, such a press missive would kick off with the vehicle’s engine – its size, power and torque outputs, plus the car’s potential acceleration, top speed and fuel consumption. No more.

Nissan’s five-page release mentions the engine once. In a six-word sentence under the heading “Big on Technology” we are told the Magnite comes powered by a “HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine”.

The rest of the release tells of other stuff, that young car buyers of today clearly rate higher than performance. Like safety features – the Magnite comes with crash-avoidance stuff like an Around View Monitor, which gives the driver a virtual bird’s eye camera view from above the vehicle. It also boasts ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control and Hill Start Assist.

Should you still crash it, there will be life-saving graces like a high strength and impact absorbing efficient body structure, plus a dual airbag system with pre-tension and load limiter seatbelts for the driver and front passenger.

Nissan point out that the Magnite has LED bi-projector headlamps, turn indicators, L-shaped daytime running lights and fog lamps. All of which add to its rather funky looks, as does a 205 mm ground clearance, square wheel arches, front and rear silver skid plates, functional roof rails and diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels in 195/60 R16 tyres.

Inside, Nissan points out a seven-inch instrument cluster with built-in tyre pressure monitor, fully integrated steering wheel controls for audio, the above cluster and Cruise Control, an eight-inch full flash touch screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus six speakers.

The vehicles’ cloth-covered seats will accommodate four adults in comfort and five in a squeeze, and there are 336-litres of cargo space with flexible capacity via 60/40 split foldable rear seats.

There is keyless entry, electric windows all round, remote control locking, electric side mirrors, a rear window wiper, cup holders front and rear, plus climate control. All of which would be reasons for young, modern people to want the Magnite.

We would like to add, if we may, that the vehicle comes powered by a three-cylinder, turbocharged, 999cc petrol engine, that develops 74 kW of power at 5 000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque between 2 200 rpm and 4 400 rpm. This goes to the front wheels via either a CVT or a five-speed manual gearbox.

We got to drive both variants at the launch – all of it in city traffic conditions, where most of these cars will doubtlessly spend their lives. I expected to prefer the manual version, but some time out on the road convinced me I could never shift gears smoother than the CVT. Nissan expects their target audience to believe the same, anticipating around 80% of their buyers to opt for the two-pedal version.

The little engine does not make for sporty performance, but the wide torque range made overtaking in traffic easy. Nissan claim a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 13.4 sec and a top speed of 168 km/h, and we have no reason to disbelieve them.

The steering is responsive and direct, while a 10m turning circle, plus the all-round cameras, made parking a cinch. Other things we like are a full-sized spare wheel and a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres.

Pricing

Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R256 999

Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R280 100

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus – R282 600

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R305 700

The vehicle comes with a three year/30 000 km service plan and a six year/150 000 km warranty.