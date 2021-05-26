Bentley gives Bentayga a sportier S suit

Charl Bosch

S now the most accessible sporty Bentayga in the global line-up.

Bentley has added a fourth model to the Bentayga line-up in the shape of the new Bentayga S that slots-in above the standard V8 but below the W12 powered Speed.

Arriving after the addition of the plug-in hybrid model in January, the S mainly rates as a cosmetic upgrade with the exterior boasting black accents, a new and larger rear spoiler, a gloss black lower bumper and dark tinted head-and-taillights, black oval exhaust outlet and black mirror caps.

Bespoke to the S are the newly designed 22-inch alloy wheels available in three finishes; the standard silver, optional polished black and also from the options list, gloss black with S badges completing the transformation.

Inside, the emphasis is skewed towards sportiness with the same dashboard as the Speed, as well as colour split Alcantara on the gear lever, steering wheel, roofliner, seats and back panels. Rounding the changes off are S embroidered headrests and a so-called flute stitch pattern on the seats themselves.

Fitted as standard with the otherwise optional all-terrain package made up of four modes; Dirt/Gravel, Sand, Snow/Wet Grass and Mud/Trail, the Bentayga S is motivated by the same engine as the V8 namely the twin-turbo 4.0-litre bent-eight that produces 405kW/770Nm.

Hooked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with the 48-volt Bentley Dynamic Ride system standard, the S will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and top out at 290 km/h. Compared to the standard V8 though, the S boasts a retuned air suspension, recalibrated Torque Vectoring system and a sports exhaust system.

No details have been released but expect availability possibility from later or towards the end of this year.