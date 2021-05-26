South Africa bound soft headed BMW M3 Competition revealed

Charl Bosch

Open-top M3 has been confirmed for South Africa from the fourth quarter.

BMW has silenced rumours of the future of the cabriolet version of the new M3 by revealing the newcomer based on the range-topping Competition.

Continuing a tradition that started with the E34 M3, the drop-top version of the new G80 is not only longer and wider than its predecessor, but 40 mm longer in overall length than the current 4 Series Cabriolet with the main distinguishing feature from the coupe being that roof.

Made out of layers of fabric and finished in either black or Anthracite Silver, the roof is said to be 40% lighter than the hard-top roof of the previous M3 with BMW claiming a 80-litre improvement in boot space with the roof down for a total 300-litres. With the top up, space increases to 385-litres.

Able to open and close in 18 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h, the inclusion of the roof has otherwise not affected the technical specs or the power of the Competition despite BMW remaining mum on the weight gain over the coupe.

Confirmed changes to make-up for the loss of the roof though includes a more rigid front axle and subframe, stiffer engine compartment braces, a new cross-bar and model bespoke torsion rear strut, new wishbones, upgraded strut towers and a shear panel made out of a single piece of aluminium.

Still equipped with the standard full-LED or optional Adaptive Laser LED lights, the M3 Cabriolet rides as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 20-inches at the rear with the added option of having the M Carbon package fitted in addition to three new colours; Toronto Red Metallic, the Isle of Man Green Metallic hue the M3 Coupe debuted in and the M4’s Sao Paulo Yellow.

Inside, the Live Cockpit Professional with the 12.3-inch digital instrument and 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system comes standard along with a heated steering wheel, standard heated M Sport seats trimmed in Merino leather, the option of the lightweight M Carbon bucket chairs that saves 9.6 kg, and from the options lists, a Heads-Up Display as well as the 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Up front, the twin-turbocharged S58 3.0-litre straight-six has been left as is with outputs of 375kW/650Nm. Paired to an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system sending the grunt to all four corners, the Cabriolet will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and top out at 250 km/h or 280 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package selected.

Like the standard M3 Competition and indeed the M5, the xDrive system has three settings; 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD with the M Active Differential being standard fare.

Despite pricing being unknown at present, BMW South Africa has confirmed the M3 Competition Cabriolet for the local market with sales set to commence from the fourth quarter of this year.