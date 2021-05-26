Electric avenue the way for next Audi A4 and RS4

Charl Bosch

RS4 will top the line-up once again with the incoming all-electric Performance model set to produce 350kW/936Nm.

A broad switch towards electrification will characterise the next generation, all-new Audi A4 and RS4 scheduled to arrive in 2023.

According to Britain’s Autocar, what will likely be called the B10 generation A4, the first having been the B5 that replaced the 80 in 1994, will continue to be offered as a sedan or an Avant estate, but ride on two platforms as an all-electric e-tron model will be offered for the first time.

Whereas the conventional A4, which could be the first not to offer the diesel engine, will make use of a revised version of the current MLB platform in order to accept a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the e-tron will be underpinned by an all-new dedicated electric architecture called Premium Platform Electric or PPE co-developed by parent company Volkswagen and Porsche.

As reported two years ago, the RS4 will head the electric route as well, but while set to offer the 48-volt system like the current RS6 in conjunction with the 331kW/600Nm 2.9-litre turbocharged V6, the flagship RS4 Performance will be an all-electric model pumping out a reported 350kW/936Nm.

Aside from its platform used by amongst others the A5 and A6, Volkswagen Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, Q7 and Q8, Bentely Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus, the A4 will continue to be made out of aluminium and feature a revised version of the current B9’s suspension, plug-in hybrid capability also for the first time and the dynamic all-wheel steering already offered on certain other Audi models.

Another prominent change will be eschewing of the manual gearbox entirely as a means of saving costs. As such, the ‘B10’ will be first A4, including the 80, not to have the option of a manual ‘box as an eight-speed Tiptronic or a seven-speed S tronic will be the sole options available.

Like the current A4, quattro all-wheel-drive will be offered on select derivatives with the setup in the e-tron set to comprise of a dual-motor configuration with an electric motor mounted on the front and rear axles.

More details and indeed speculation will be unearthed over the coming months with prototype sightings poise to become a feature as well.