Extreme Festival revving up for Aldo Scribante coastal visit

Andre de Kock

Both two and four wheels will compete in local motorsport's top category this weekend.

The 2021 National Extreme Festival will visit the Eastern Cape this weekend, with the Aldo Scribante circuit near Port Elizabeth, to host round three of the series.

Top billing will belong to the Global Touring Car category, with this year’s South African championship balanced on a knife edge after the season’s opening four races.

Going to Scribante, Michael van Rooyen leads the title chase in his Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla, a single point ahead of Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla).

Marginally behind them, and able to rewrite the order this weekend, will be Scott Temple (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) and Julian van der Watt (Euro Performance Ford Focus). Rounding out the field, and in a position to spoil the front-runners’ weekend, will be Lee Thompson (Universal BMW 2 Series) and Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla).

Running behind the Global Touring Cars will be a 11-strong field of SupaPolos, with top contenders to include Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Jason Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo), Dawie Joubert (VW SupaPolo), Andre’ Bezuidenhout (Perfect Circle SupaPolo) and Mikaeel Pitamber (ToysRus SupaPolo).

The day’s closest racing should be provided by the Volkswagen Polo Cup brigade, with 19 contenders to face the starter. Podium chasers will include drivers like Leyton Fourie (Universal Polo), Jurie Swart (Alpine Autohaus Polo), Arnold Neveling (Stradale Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo), Leyton Fourie (Universal Polo), Dean Venter (Chamber 77 Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (Universal Polo).

Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale) should be the man to beat in the Investchem Formula 1600 races, chased by people like Josh le Roux (Van Diemen), Alec Vos (Ecurie Zoo Van Diemen), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale) and Andrew Schofield (Investchem Mygale).

Topping the SA Superbike entries will be reigning South African champion Clinton Seller (King Price Extreme Honda CBR RR), with his closest challengers David MacFadden (Stunt SA Yamaha R1) and Hendrik de Bruin (NetCB Yamaha R1).

Racing with the national riders will be competitors in the regional title chase, with men to watch Naasief Wadvalla (Yamaha R1), Sifiso Themba (King Price Extreme Honda CBR RR), Martin Wiid (Honda CBR600) and Michael du Toit (Danie Maritz Yamaha R1).

Heading up the Kawasaki Masters Cup contenders will be defending champion Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10), challenged by Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10), Brian Bontekoning(Kawasaki ZX10),Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10), Teddy Brooke (Kawasaki ZX10) and Ian Harwood (TRP Distributors ZX10)

Though spectators will not be allowed due to Covid-19 regulations, the racing will be live-streamed all day.