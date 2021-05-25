Special Edition Ford Ranger Raptor arrives for Europe only

Charl Bosch

For now, the Raptor Special Edition is a no-no for South Africa.

Seemingly not content with market specific special edition versions of the Ranger Raptor, Ford has now introduced a new version for Europe only.

Following in the wheel tracks of the Raptor X launched in Australia last month, the simply titled Ranger Raptor Special Edition is largely a cosmetic overhaul with an undisclosed number set to the produced for markets across the Old Continent.

Externally, Ford has garnished the Raptor with red front tow hooks, matte black racing stripes with red contrasting lines down the bonnet, on the roof, tailgate, loadbox and on the front wings, a matte black finish on the grille, wheel arches, door handles and bumpers, and a choice of only three colours; Frozen White, Conquer Grey and Performance Blue.

The discreet touches continue inside in the shape of red stitching on the steering wheel, doors and instrument panel, grained leather seats with red stitching, a Raceway Grey finish on the instrument panel itself and further red stitch work on the dashboard, gear lever boot and centre armrest.

No changes have taken place underneath the skin though, which means the retention of not only the Terrain Management system with the now trademark Baja setting, but also the Fox Racing suspension and dampers, all-terrain tyres wrapped in General Grabber AT3 rubber and ground clearance of 283 mm.

Up front, the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine, which carries the EcoBlue designation in Europe, has also been left as is with outputs of 157kW/500Nm. Drive is once again routed to the rear or all four wheels via the General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic with added steering wheel mounted paddle shifters.

As indicated, the Raptor Special Edition is only destined for Europe and therefore unlikely to be offered locally. Sales are set to commence from October.