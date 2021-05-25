Range streamlined as Audi prices refreshed Q2

Charl Bosch

Facelift brings a subtly revised exterior but the same drivetrain as before.

Audi has resumed its onslaught of new or updated models on South African shores with the latest entrant being the facelift Q2.

Touching down locally after debuting last October in Europe, the four rings’ smallest SUV has received a subtle makeover outside in the form of restyled standard LED or optional Matrix LED headlights, the latter with dynamic indicators, larger air inlets on the flanks of the updated front bumper, a new rear bumper with an integrated faux diffuser and a lower positioned Singleframe grille.

The main exterior difference though is reserved for the lower half of the body with the unbadged base model being finished in black, the mid-range Advanced in Manhattan Silver and the top-spec S line in the selected body colour. An option an all three trim levels though is the black styling pack.

In addition, five new colours are offered; Turbo Blue, Manhattan Grey, Navarra Blue, Arrow Grey and Apple Green with three options available for the C-pillar; black, grey or silver. In terms of wheel sizes, the base rides as standard on 16-inch alloys with the Advanced getting 17-inch alloys and the S line 18-inch wheels.

More prominent changes are to be found inside where the Q2 boasts a newly designed gear lever and air vents, as well as standard or optional sport seats trimmed in either fabric or, in the case of the S line, leather/faux leather with the headrests gaining S badges. A ten colour ambient lighting package rounds the interior off.

Fitted as standard with an 8.3-inch MMI infotainment system, Audi has grouped together a series of features in three optional packs instead of each being ticked off individually. despite this option still existing.

They include:

Comfort Package : dual rear USB ports, electric tailgate, storage and luggage package plus heated front seats

: dual rear USB ports, electric tailgate, storage and luggage package plus heated front seats S line Package : matte brushed aluminium inserts, black fabric roofliner, S badges, stainless alloy pedals and illuminated S scuff plates

: matte brushed aluminium inserts, black fabric roofliner, S badges, stainless alloy pedals and illuminated S scuff plates Tech Package: MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system, Audi smartphone interface and the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster

Aside from the boot swallowing 405-litres of luggage or up to 1 050-litres with the rear seats down, a further option is the 14-speaker, 705-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system and the S sport suspension that comes as standard on the S line and drops the overall ride height by 10 mm.

Along with a recalibrated electronic stability control system that has been integrated to work with the off-road setting, Audi has also tweaked the electric power steering and added adaptive dampers to the options list. The Audi Drive Select system meanwhile can also be had and offers five modes; Efficiency, Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Individual.

Underneath the bonnet, Ingolstadt has slimmed to entire four model Q2 line-up down to a single drivetrain; the carryover 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TFSI hooked to a seven-speed S tronic transmission with drive going to the front wheels only. Unlike before, a TDI option is not expected to feature at some stage with Audi having also remained mum on the chances of the hot SQ2.

Going on sale from the first of next month, all Q2 models come standard with an expandable five year/100 000 km Audi Freeway Plan.

Pricing

Q2 35 TFSI Launch Edition S tronic – R519 500

Q2 35 TFSI S tronic – R545 500

Q2 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic – R567 500

Q2 35 TFSI S line S tronic – R581 500