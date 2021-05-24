Diverse categories deliver the goods at Zwartkops

Andre de Kock

Action packed programme contested over 22 races with 176 cars present.

The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria hosted a varied programme of historic car racing on Saturday, with 176 vehicles in 17 categories tackling a total of 22 race heats.

Top billing on the day went to races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars. The first race was won by Peter Lindenberg (Shelby Mustang GT350), ahead of Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova), Jeffrey Kruger (Chevrolet Chevelle), Mark du Toit TAR Ford Fairlane) and Paige Lindenberg (Sabat Ford Fairlane).

Both Kruger and Paige Lindenberg dropped out of the second race, leaving Peter Lindenberg to take another victory, chased to the flag by Mark du Toit and Jonathan du Toit.

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevron B8) won both of the day’s races for Pre-1968 Le Mans Sports and GT cars, followed by Mark du Toit (TAR Lola T70 Spyder) and Jeffrey Kruger (Chevrolet Camaro).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Birkin) won the first Lotus Challenge race ahead of Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon) and Fred Alberts (Haval Glen Birkin). Kruger won the next time out as well, this time followed by Rudi Barnard (Barneys Properties Taylon) and Falkiner.

Veteran tin-top driver Keegan Pottas (Honda CRX Turbo) won the day’s first Clubmans race, leading home George Economides (Wealth Avenue BMW E36) and Amos Cockeram (AJMAC Opel Tigra). Cockerham won the next time out, followed by Economides and Fred Kruger (JDM Tuning Honda CRX).

Peter Bailey (Bailey Cars Porsche 911) took the first race for Pre-1980 Saloon Cars, followed by Andre’ van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR) and Johann Smith (JMS Mazda Capella Rotary). Bailey won the next race too, with Smith second and Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100 Rotary) third.

Pieter Zeelie (Speads R512) won the opening race for Pre-1980 Midvaal Historics cars, setting the day’s quickest lap time of 1 minute 4,16 seconds. He led home Willie Hepburn (Sabat Opel Rekord) and Klippies Krige (Mercury Lotus 7). Zeelie did not start the second race, leaving Hepburn to win from Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet CanAm) and Travis Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200).

Both the Monoposto single seater races went to Louis van der Merwe (Labri-Qtees Swift), from Damien Archer (Flotech Ray), with Clint Baudoux (Ratel Roof Racks Ray) and Corrie le Roux (Pigments Formula M) in the respective third places.

The opening Silver Cup heat was taken by Keagan Pottas (Honda CRX Turbo), chased to the flag by Riaan Draper (Blessed Wheels Peugeot 206) and Cyril Jacobs (Space Frame). Race two went to Jacobs, followed by Draper and Duane Brown (Brown’s Auto Volkswagen Polo).

The first Charlies Super Spar Pursuit handicap race went to Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo GTV), leading home Stan Stacey (Coastal West Rand Alfa Romeo GTV-6) and Rob van Aarle (Ace Auto Datsun 180U). Rob van Aarle won race two from Bert van Aarle (Mazda MX5) and Teagan Leyhon (Volkswagen Scirocco).

Youngster Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Legend) took the opening Liqui Moly INEX Legend heat from Devon Robertson (Big Boss Auto Legend) and Seef Fourie (Inex Legend). Devon Robertson won races two and three from brother Jagger, with Gerhard Roux (Rudro Building), third on both occasions.

The next meeting at Zwartkops will be the 2021 Passion for Speed festival on the weekend of 19, 20 and 21 June.