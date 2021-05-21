Speed-of-sound Ford Mustang Mach 1 gallops into South Africa

Charl Bosch

Replacement for the Bullitt will be limited to 90 units with a manual or a first time automatic box.

Introduced in North America and Europe as long ago as October last year, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has announced the replacement for the Mustang Bullitt, the Mustang Mach 1, will be coming to market later this year.

Based on the European model, the Mach 1, which indirectly replaces the Shelby GT350, is powered by the same normally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 as its predecessor, but detuned from 343 kW in the US model to the same 338 kW with torque dropping from 569 Nm to 529 Nm. Transmissions comprise either a six-speed manual or the General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic.

For South Africa, the Mach 1 comes as standard with the Performance Package also featuring on the GT, which in this case means the inclusion of a diffuser from the Shelby GT500, stiffer suspension, the MagneRide dampers, underbody protection, an improved cooling system for the upgraded brakes and tweaked electric power steering.

Riding on 19-inch dark tarnished five-spoke alloy wheels, the Mach 1 also features revised front and rear anti-roll bars, the toe-link from the GT500, rear Gurney flap spoiler and a new intake manifold as well as stiffer bushings.

Unlike the Old Continent model though, all of the South African-spec Mach 1 will be finished in Fighter Jet Grey and furnished with orange accents and brake calipers, Mach 1 front wing badges and black racing stripes on the satin black bonnet.

Inside, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster gains a new splash screen with other differences from the GT being orange stitching on the seats, gear lever and steering wheel, a cue-ball like shift knob on models fitted with the manual box, dark spindrift alloy inserts on the instrument panel, Mach 1 branded door sills and a Mach 1 plaque on the dashboard.

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, only 90 Mustang Mach 1s will be coming to South Africa with the only option being the choice of transmission.