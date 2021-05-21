Feistier all-new Hyundai i20 enters battle

Charl Bosch

Eight-model i20 range comes with turbo power for the first time.

Unveiled in February last year as the most striking iteration to date, Hyundai South Africa has announced pricing and spec details of the all-new i20.

Touching down on local shores as the first model to feature the brand’s Sensual Sportiness design language, the i20 measures 10 mm longer overall and 41 mm wider than its predecessor with the uptakes translating to a 26-litre gain in boot space for a total of 311-litres, plus a 20mm ground clearance gain from 150 mm to 170 mm.

Taking styling cues from the Sonata with the interior sporting a minimalist design, the local i20 line-up has been expanded from three to eight models comprising three drive trains from the previous two and two trim levels.

As before, the Motion is once again the entry-level trim grade with its features list consisting of:

all around electric windows;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice control;

keyless entry;

15-inch steel wheels;

height adjustable steering wheel and driver’s seat;

remote central locking;

electric mirrors;

rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera;

auto on/off headlights;

daytime running LEDs;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD

At the range’s sharp end, the Fluid comes with the option of a dual-tone roof in addition to swapping the steelies for 16-inch alloy wheels. It also boasts:

leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever;

wireless smartphone charger;

cruise control;

folding electric mirrors;

front and rear side airbags for a total of six;

two-tone cloth seats on the 1.2;

single or two-tone imitation leather on the 1.0;

push-button start

As hinted by the engine sizes, the mentioned trio of options comprises two carry over mills; the 61kW/115Nm normally aspirated 1.2-litre hooked to a five-speed manual gearbox and the free-breathing 74kW/133Nm 1.4 mated solely to a six-speed automatic.

For the first time though, the i20 receives a downsized turbo engine in the shape of the three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI offered locally in the Kona until now. In addition to doing without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system offered as an option in Europe, the three-pot is slightly more powerful with 90 kW instead of 88 kW, although torque remains unchanged at 172 Nm.

Transmissions consist of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch with the former being a conventional three-pedal unit rather than the so-called Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) available on the Old Continent.

In total, six colours are offered; Polar White, Phantom Black, Titan Grey; Typhoon Silver, Starry Night and Fiery Red with the mentioned two-tone option combining the former and latter hue with a black roof.

Standard across the range is a seven year/200 000km warranty as well as a four year/60 000km service plan.

Pricing

i20 1.2 Motion – R275 900

i20 1.4 Motion AT – R305 900

i20 1.2 Fluid – R289 900

i20 1.2 Fluid (two-tone) – R294 300

i20 1.0 T-GDI Fluid – R330 900

i20 1.0 T-GDI Fluid (two-tone) – R335 900

i20 1.0 T-GDI Fluid DCT – R355 900

i20 1.0 T-GDI Fluid DCT (two-tone) – R360 900