Suzuki Ciaz set to become base for Toyota Belta

For now, the return of a small booted Toyota underneath the Corolla Quest in South Africa is unknown.

In what appears to be a confirmation of reports that emerged last month, Toyota will reportedly expand its range of Suzuki-based models to three with the introduction of the Belta in India based on the Suzuki Ciaz.

Set to replace the long since discontinued Yaris Sedan also marketed in South Africa over a decade ago, Autocar India reports that the Belta, a name confusingly also used in many Asian market for the Vios introduced last year spun-off of the XP150 Yaris, will become available from August aimed at the Honda City (Ballade), Hyundai Accent and Ford Figo Aspire.

The announcement of the Belta comes on the back of indiacarnews.com uncovering a trademark application last month for the use of the name in India as opposed to Vios. Like the Ciaz, the Belta will more than likely derive motivation from the 77kW/138Nm 1.5 K15B petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

Its introduction will follow those of the Starlet, known as the Glanza in India, based on the Baleno and the Urban Cruiser that uses the Vitara Brezza as a base. A fourth model underpinned by the Ertiga is also expected but little about this model is known at present.

For now, and despite the Ballade and Figo Aspire, known simply as the Figo Sedan, being sold locally, the Belta is not expected to become available in South Africa as the replacement for not only Yaris, but alternative to the mentioned pair as well as the Ciaz, Nissan Almera and Volkswagen Polo Sedan.