Facelift Renault Duster to reveal itself on 22 June

Charl Bosch

Production will reportedly commence in September with Renault South Africa having already confirmed availability.

Renault’s reported unveiling of the facelift Duster, which was due to have taken place in April, is now expected to become a reality next month according to a new report from Brazil.

Spotted at the beginning of this month by Cochespias with no disguise present, motor1.com Brazil, citing a leaked document from French online publication L’Argus, claims that the now four year old Duster will bow with a number of revisions inside and out on 22 June.

The first extensive refresh for Renault and sister brand Dacia’s ever popular small SUV is likely to also be its last following the reveal of the Bigster Concept in January, which is tipped for production at the end of 2024 as the Duster’s replacement.

Based on the mentioned video, the exterior of the facelift Duster sees the inclusion of Dacia’s new Y-shaped LED headlights that debuted on the Sandero, with the rest of the silhouette being unchanged.

Like the rear facia, the interior of the Duster remains open to speculation, but chances are it will get the same infotainment system, to an extent, as the Sandero, material upgrades and mainly small tweaks likely to consist of ergonomics and possibly also seats.

Supposedly also the last model to be marketed under the Renault and Dacia nameplates, the Duster is poised to retain the stalwart 1.5 dCi turbodiesel engine as well as the option of front-or-four-wheel-drive, but according to the mentioned document, it will also get a 110 kW version of the Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a seven-speed EDC.

Another option rumoured is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol which, while offered in two outputs in the Sandero, is likely to be made available solely in 74 kW guise with drive going to the front wheels only via a six-speed manual ‘box. Like with the Sandero, this unit will have the added ability to run on LPG.

Full scale production, according to motor1.com, is expected to take place in September with Renault South Africa having already confirmed local availability from the same month.