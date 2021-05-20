Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
5 minute read
20 May 2021
8:50 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Reviews and opinion

Style success facelift Citroën C3 wants for more

Charl Bosch

Stellantis' third B-segment model needs a bit more polishing.

Subtle updates has not detracted from the C3 being one of the segment's standout lookers.
Dare to be different, while an overused term to refer to Citroën models is unlikely to escape the double chevron marque anytime soon. Risk taking is part of the linage Set into the motion with the original DS of course, the Stellantis owned brand has never been shy to take risks with completely indifferent styling or flirt with technology nobody had ever heard or think of in order for its models to stand out. [caption id="attachment_2494160" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Opal White roof a new addition along with the stunning Spring Blue paint finish.[/caption] Whether the DS, the dramatic Maserati-powered SM from...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

End of an era: Citroën calls it quits on new diesels
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Citroën C5 returns as dramatic estate-crossover C5 X
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

Nipped-and-tucked Citroën C3 priced slapped
2 months ago
2 months ago

MOTORING NEWS

Citroën C3 Aircross returns from the surgeon with a new face and more kit
3 months ago
3 months ago