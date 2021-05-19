Stellantis gives glimpse of models heading to South Africa

Charl Bosch

Main focus, seemingly, will be on Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands.

With an official announcement to be made in due course, the newly established South African arm of Stellantis has provided a hint of what to expect from incoming products, mostly out in the second quarter of this year.

Presented at the reveal of the updated Citroën C3, the division made up of the former PSA Group and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) confirmed that focus will be on key brands with the ball having already been set in motion with the unveilings the updated Peugeot 2008, 3008 and all-new 208, the new Opel Corsa and heavily updated Crossland as well as the mentioned C3.

While remaining largely mum on Alfa Romeo, Abarth, the Mopar accessories marque and Fiat’s Professional commercial division, the biggest headline is reserved for Jeep who will present changes to the Wrangler, the recently revealed facelift Compass and the highly anticipated all-new Grand Cherokee L.

A further addition to the Citroën line-up is the facelift C3 Aircross and from Opel the still-to-be-seen tweaked Grandland, which will follow the Mokka and Crossland in dropping the “X” suffix, while Peugeot will make its highly awaited entry into the premium bakkie segment with the all-new Landtrek.

The surprise inclusion will however come from Fiat in the guise of the 500, which could potentially be yet another update of the now 14 year old models or the all-new electric only 500e revealed in Europe last year, and what is likely to be a facelift version of the current Tipo.

As indicated, more clarity on “Stellantis South Africa”, including the official name, will be made over the coming weeks including more details on the mentioned models.