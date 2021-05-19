Motoring
19 May 2021
Homegrown Mzansi Edition joins locally build BMW X3 range

Charl Bosch

Mzansi Edition is based on the M Sport and comes with a few otherwise optional features and exterior trim.

Based on the X3 xDrive 20d, the Mzansi Edition receives a number of otherwise optional extras.

BMW has introduced a special edition version of the locally build X3 said to have been inspired by home soil.

Incorporating the ever popular M Sport package and based on the volume selling xDrive 20d, the Mzansi Edition also gets the gloss M Shadow Line exterior package, red M Sport brake calipers, carbon look mirror caps, black chrome dual exhaust outlets, a gloss black faux diffuser, gloss black bootlid spoiler and an electric tow bar.

New BMW X3 Mzansi Edition

Rear differs subtly from the standard M Sport model.

Inside, a glass panoramic sunroof is standard along with a wireless smartphone charger, the 64 colour ambient lighting system, the mentioned M Sport Pack and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional consisting of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 7.0 operating system.

New BMW X3 Mzansi Edition

Interior gets the BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard.

As indicated, the Mzansi Edition is powered by the standard issue 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that sends 140kW/400Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. Top speed is rated at 213 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking eight seconds.

Priced at R1 012 938, the Mzansi Edition commands a premium of R78 500 over the comparative X3 xDrive 20d M Sport with a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan included.

