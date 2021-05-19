Homegrown Mzansi Edition joins locally build BMW X3 range

Charl Bosch

Mzansi Edition is based on the M Sport and comes with a few otherwise optional features and exterior trim.

BMW has introduced a special edition version of the locally build X3 said to have been inspired by home soil.

Incorporating the ever popular M Sport package and based on the volume selling xDrive 20d, the Mzansi Edition also gets the gloss M Shadow Line exterior package, red M Sport brake calipers, carbon look mirror caps, black chrome dual exhaust outlets, a gloss black faux diffuser, gloss black bootlid spoiler and an electric tow bar.

Inside, a glass panoramic sunroof is standard along with a wireless smartphone charger, the 64 colour ambient lighting system, the mentioned M Sport Pack and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional consisting of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 7.0 operating system.

As indicated, the Mzansi Edition is powered by the standard issue 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that sends 140kW/400Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. Top speed is rated at 213 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking eight seconds.

Priced at R1 012 938, the Mzansi Edition commands a premium of R78 500 over the comparative X3 xDrive 20d M Sport with a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan included.