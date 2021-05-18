Mark Jones
18 May 2021
Ford Ranger FX4 takes the stress out of towing

Handy technology on board this bakkie makes life a whole lot easier when manoeuvring a trailer.

Our long-term Ford Ranger FX4 has had its first major test; towing Mark Jones' BMW race car.
We are into the second month of our long-term test with 'our' Ford Ranger FX4 4x4, and now that it has stopped roaming to the coast and back, it was time to put it to work. And by work, I mean tow my E90 BMW 335i race car to the track for some much-needed shake down time. Okay, hands up how many of you are hardcore towing experts? You can reverse up to your trailer or caravan and line everything up in a matter of seconds? You can then reverse the thing out of wherever and be on your way?...

