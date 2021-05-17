Motoring
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
17 May 2021
2:25 pm

BMW starts uncovering all-new 2 Series Coupe

Unlike the 1 Series or 2 Series Gran Coupe, the 2 Series Coupe will remain rear-wheel-drive as standard.

New 2 Series Coupe will remain rear-wheel-drive as standard.

On course to be revealed in the third quarter of this year before going on sale next year, BMW has released a slew of pre-production images as well as select details of the all-new 2 Series Coupe.

A model that has remained largely under wraps in recent years with spy images or details having remained comparatively scarce, the newcomer will not follow the same route as the 2 Series Gran Coupe and indeed the 1 Series by becoming front-wheel-drive.

Instead, it will remain rear-wheel-drive like the outgoing F22 model with the option of the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which will be standard on the top-spec M240i xDrive. An eight-speed Steptronic gearbox has been confirmed with a six-speed manual likely to feature on entry-level derivatives.

Also reserved for the M240i is a new M Sport differential whose locking function is taken up by an electric motor in a move BMW said was taken in order to “optimise cornering performance with regard to traction and driving stability”.

Riding on a platform not used by the 1 Series or the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the coupe measures a reported 50 mm longer in the wheelbase department than the F22 and boasts a 12% improvement in torsional rigidity thanks to amongst others, new rear struts and wider front and rear tracks.

Set to be offered with conventional dampers or the electronic Adaptive M suspension, BMW has also overhauled the steering and brakes while offering the option of a new variable sport steering that is said to reduce steering effort when parking or manoeuvring.

New BMW 2 Series Coupe

Rear view

Still undergoing testing as evident by the heavy layers of disguise that makes the exterior styling almost impossible to decipher, the 2 Series Coupe has undergone several trips around the Nürburgring to have its handling fine-tuned with BMW stating that the eventual delivery and outcome will pay homage to the iconic 2002.

Underneath the bonnet, details of two models were divulged; the 230i whose 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder will produce 180 kW and the mentioned M240i xDrive that will usurp the turbocharged four-pot in the M135i xDrive and M235i xDrive Gran Coupe for a 275 kW 3.0-litre straight-six turbo. Despite not revealing any further details, BMW has divulged acceleration figures with the 230i set to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and the M240i in 4.5 seconds.

As indicated, the all-new 2 Series will enter production this year and likely arrive on South African shores in 2022. Before then though, expect clearer details and even images to be revealed.