Sharpened-up Jaguar E-Pace leaps into South Africa

Charl Bosch

Updates include a new infotainment system and plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Unveiled in October last year, the local arm of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has made good on its promise by announcing specification and price of the updated E-Pace.

Continuing to serve as the leaping cat’s smallest SUV, the exterior updates include the new double J LED daytime running lights with the option of the pixel LED headlights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new mesh pattern grille, I-Pace inspired taillights, new side vents with the leaping Jaguar mascot and the option of a black exterior package.

Aside from the new Sport model, all other E-Pace variants come as standard with the R-Dynamic styling pack made up of a bespoke bodykit, a Shadow Atlas finished grille, body coloured lower front bumper and Noble Chrome detailing.

Along with the black exterior pack, a choice of twelve alloy wheel designs are offered ranging from a five-spoke 18-inch design with satin black inserts to the 21-inch ten-spoke wheels with gloss black inserts. Reserved for the Sport though are diamond-turned 20-inch five-spoke alloys with black detailing plus the black pack as standard.

The lion’s share of the revisions are to be found inside with the E-Pace now sporting the upgraded 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with over-the-air updates, the new 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, ClearSight rear-view mirror and the PM2.5 filtration system for the air-conditioning.

In addition to new dials for the climate control, an I-Pace inspired steering wheel and the upgraded Meridian sound system as standard on the Sport, the E-Pace, like recently refreshed or new JLR models becomes the latest to drop the rotary dial gear selector for a conventional lever with a so-called cricket ball-like stitching design, plus an embroidered Jaguar leaper on the headrests with an “est. 1935 Jaguar Coventry” seat tag.

A choice of six interior colours are available; Caraway, Cloud, Ebony, Light Oyster, Deep Garnet with the R-Dynamic receiving Ebony detailing on the steering wheel, a suede-cloth roofliner, alloy inlays, Ebony Black detailing and R-Dynamic embroidered sport seats as standard. Despite retaining the mentioned roofliner, illuminated treadplates and Taurus Sport seats are fitted to the Sport and on no other model.

Up front, the E-Pace offers a choice of four Ingenium engines with petrol taking preference over diesel. In fact, only one oil-burner can be specified, the new D200 rated at 147kW/430Nm that allows for a top speed of 211 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.4 L/100 km.

On the petrol front, and displacing the same 2.0-litres as the diesel, a choice of two outputs are available; 183kW/365Nm in the P250 and 221kW/400Nm in the P300 Sport.

Like the D200, drive is routed to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox with Jaguar claiming a top speed of 229 km/h for the former and 241 km/h for the latter and respective 0-100 km/h sprint times of 8.5 seconds and 6.9 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption figures are 8.9 L/100 km and nine-litres per 100 km.

The fourth option is also newest in the form of the P300e that combines the new 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 15-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering an 80 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

A configuration already used on the Range Rover Evoque, the plug-in hybrid setup allows for an all-electric range of 55 km and produces a combined 227kW/540Nm. Hooked to an eight-speed automatic ‘box, the P300e will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds before topping out at 216 km/h.

Plugged-in to a fast charger, the P300e has a waiting time of 30 minutes from 0-80% with the use of a conventional household socket needing a time of five hours from 0-80%. Unique to it though are three driving modes; the default Hybrid, EV and Save where the engine is used to charge the battery while on the move.

Available in three trim levels; S, SE and HSE, the E-Pace range is once again covered by a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Pricing

E-Pace D200 S R-Dynamic – R868 000

E-Pace D200 SE R-Dynamic – R898 600

E-Pace D200 HSE R-Dynamic – R938 800

E-Pace P250 S R-Dynamic – R927 500

E-Pace P250 SE R-Dynamic – R958 100

E-Pace P250 HSE R-Dynamic – R998 300

E-Pace P300 Sport – R1 046 900

E-Pace P300e S R-Dynamic – R1 165 500

E-Pace P300e SE R-Dynamic – R1 196 300

E-Pace P300e HSE R-Dynamic – R1 236 300