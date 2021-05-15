Numbers battle: VW Golf 8 GTI vs BMW 128ti

The battle lines for this year’s biggest battle hot hatch have been drawn in the sand. The VW Golf 8 GTI is set to defend its crown against the BMW 128ti. The 128ti touched down in South Arica a few months ago, and the first shipment of Golf 8 GTIs docked at the Port Elizabeth harbour a few weeks ago with its official launch set for the third quarter. [caption id="attachment_2491506" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Wait is almost over for the VW Golf 8 GTI[/caption] It will no doubt be an all-out street war, but before we can take them to the...

The battle lines for this year’s biggest battle hot hatch have been drawn in the sand. The VW Golf 8 GTI is set to defend its crown against the BMW 128ti.

The 128ti touched down in South Arica a few months ago, and the first shipment of Golf 8 GTIs docked at the Port Elizabeth harbour a few weeks ago with its official launch set for the third quarter.

It will no doubt be an all-out street war, but before we can take them to the tarmac we have to be content with weighing them up on paper in a Numbers Battle.

The Golf is the iconic hot hatch. It has earned its stripes and seen many a competitor come and go over the years. The 128ti is the new kid on the block, but it should not be underestimated as BMW have been building fast cars for a long time too.

Both these cars run 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder powerplants, both produce an identical 180 kW, while the 128ti comes in with 10 Nm of torque more at 380 Nm. Getting the power to the front wheels, on both, comes courtesy of a snappy shifting seven-speed DSG gearbox in the GTI, while the 128ti runs the slightly smoother shifting eight-speed conventional torque converter automatic.

The 128ti weighs in slightly heavier than the GTI with a mass of 1 505 kg versus 1 463 kg. This is something that could prove quite decisive in the traffic light battle. And the claimed performance numbers suggest the same with the GTI said to do 100 km/h from start in 6.2 sec and the 128ti one tenth behind at 6.3 sec. This trend continues at the top too with the 128ti lagging behind the GTI with a claimed top speed of 243 km/h versus 250 km/h.

Not that I think it is a massive priority when it comes to hot hatches, but the GTI offers a slightly better claimed fuel consumption of 6.5-litres per 100 km against the 6.8-litres from its German rival.

Warranties are pretty much the same, but the BMW shades the Volkswagen with its full five year/100 000 km maintenance plan over what we believe will be a five year/90 000 km service plan for the.

As for price, the GTI is still a bit of guess, but in some markets the 128ti has come in cheaper. Time will tell if this is the case in South Africa. All I can say is that the options list on the BMW should price the 128ti comfortably above the GTI, even when fitted with similar kit.

Verdict

In no way or form will this battle ever be this cut and dry, and as you can see from our table, the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI has a slight edge over the BMW 128ti when it comes to basic numbers.

However, I feel that based on our obsession with all things GTI, the ultimate winner at the end of the day will be determined in the sales race that is still to come, and these two things will keep the GTI 8 ahead of the 128ti. Time will reveal all!