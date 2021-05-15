Mark Jones
Road Test Editor
3 minute read
15 May 2021
8:37 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Reviews and opinion

Numbers battle: VW Golf 8 GTI vs BMW 128ti

Mark Jones

We compared German hot hatches on paper ahead of their highly-anticipated South African showdown.

Let battle commence: VW Golf 8 GTI vs BMW 128ti
The battle lines for this year’s biggest battle hot hatch have been drawn in the sand. The VW Golf 8 GTI is set to defend its crown against the BMW 128ti. The 128ti touched down in South Arica a few months ago, and the first shipment of Golf 8 GTIs docked at the Port Elizabeth harbour a few weeks ago with its official launch set for the third quarter. [caption id="attachment_2491506" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Wait is almost over for the VW Golf 8 GTI[/caption] It will no doubt be an all-out street war, but before we can take them to the...

Read more on these topics