Genesis puts Shooting Brake spin on forbidden G70

Charl Bosch

Like the Genesis brand itself, the svelte G70 Shooting Brake won't be offered in South Africa.

Having earlier this month commenced operations in Europe, Hyundai’s upscale division, Genesis, has introduced a shooting brake version of the G70 designed specifically for markets on the Old Continent and nowhere else.

Launching after its sedan sibling, as well as the flagship G80 plus the GV70 and GV80 SUVs, the G70 Shooting Brake follows the same principle as the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake by retaining the same silhouette as the sedan from the front to the B-pillar, before adopting an estate-like appearance at the rear complete with a coupe-inspired sloping roofline.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Shooting Brake boasts the same dimensions as the sedan with the overall length still stretching 4 685 mm and the wheelbase 2 835 mm. Standing 1 400 mm tall and measuring 1 850 mm wide, the Shooting Brake has a claimed 40% improvement in luggage space. However, no exact figures were revealed.

Aside from the improved boot, the estate looks and Nissan Silvia-inspired rear facia, the G70 Shooting Brake’s interior is otherwise unchanged from the sedan in layout and design with Genesis declining to go into detail at present.

Similarly, the brand has also remained mum on technical details, though chances are it will feature the same range of engines as sedans made up of a 184kW/353Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, the 272kW/510Nm 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel outputting 148kW/441Nm. The only transmission poised to be offered is an eight-speed automatic.

As indicated, the Shooting Brake will be a European specific model and like Genesis itself, won’t be coming to South Africa any time soon.