Kia Sonet writes a winning small SUV piece

The term that defines a fourteen line poem, admittedly with two “n’s”, and not the acronym with one “n” that denotes Synchronous Optical Network, is most likely to have been the reason behind the naming of Kia’s newest and smallest SUV, the new Sonet.

Unlike the aforementioned poetry reference though, consideration towards a rhyming scheme that characterises this type of writing style is doubtful to have played a part anywhere in the Sonet’s development as the memorandum of understanding is much clearer to decipher; an SUV “to begin your life with”.

Nation at war

Arriving and slotting into a segment that has become the most crucial within the local market in a short space of time, the Sonet finds itself going up against established rivals such as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue and the segment-leading Ford EcoSport, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and its Toyota Urban Cruiser twin, the left-field Honda WR-V and the cousins form Nissan and Renault, the Magnite and the incoming Kiger.

With the exception of the other big name contender, the Volkswagen T-Cross, the Sonet touches down on local shores originating from India with production taking place alongside the Seltos at the Anantapur Plant in the state of Andra Pradesh.

Different is good

In a departure though, it goes against the grain by measuring 4 210 mm in overall length, a measurement that exceeds the sub-four metre regulations the majority of its countryman conform to, even on local shores. Unaltered though is the way it looks.

Sporting the latest version of Kia’s trademark Tiger Nose grille, the general consensus at the official medial launch in Cape Town this week is that the template for design in the segment has been rewritten in quite a considerable way.

Despite the design of the C-pillar being somewhat of a wink at the Suzuki Ignis, the front-end from the North American K5 and new Sorento, plus elements of the Rio at the rear wrapped-up in an SUV package has worked a treat in that the Sonet not only looks feisty and aggressive, but also stylish and guaranteed to garner a second look.

You want space and tech?

The break from the segment norm continues inside where the Sonet’s resemblance to the Seltos shows in the look of the “single-piece” instrument cluster and dashboard. Joining the Sorento in receiving the H-pattern centre console design, the Sonet boasts impressive level of fit-and-finish given the segment, with the use of downgraded materials kept to a minimum.

Just as noteworthy is the amount of space on offer, particularly for those seated in the rear as head-and-legroom came in for very little critique. The same applies to the boot which, despite appearing small, can swallow a claimed 392-litres with the rear seats up.

In typical Kia fashion, the Sonet doesn’t skimp on equipment with a six-speaker sound system, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, all around electric windows, a reverse camera, electric mirrors, height adjustable driver’s seat, Hill Start Assist and dual front airbags as well as ABS and EBD being standard on both the entry-level LX and top-spec EX.

Additionally, the latter, which was the only model sampled at launch, swaps the 15-inch steel wheels for the better looking 16-inch alloys while also gaining rear parking sensors, satin silver front and rear skidplates, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, roof rails plus front fog lamps.

On route

It however on the launch route that meandered from the stunning views of Gordon’s Bay and into the Winelands before ending on the seaside in Hermanus that the Sonet proved to be more of a mixed bag.

Despite Kia confirming availability later this year of a 1.0-litre turbo engine, the local line-up, for now, comes motivated by the same normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine Hyundai uses in the Creta. An option not offered in India, the four-pot produces 85kW/144Nm and is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

The subject of the first leg of the trip, the manual ‘box left little to be desired as it boasts a slick and direct feel aided by a light clutch. Paired to the engine, the combination works well as the powerunit itself does a good job of hauling the Sonet along without much effort.

Free-revving, the engine was just as surprising in the refinement stakes with little to no noise being present at the national limit. In addition, the Sonet soaked up imperfections without hassle and offers a comfortable ride with a further boon being 190 mm of ground clearance.

That was put to use on a section of rutted dirt road on the trek to Hermanus. While largely compliant, the Sonet still felt nervous at the front and a bit out of its road biased depth, though far from being unstable or completely unsuitable for gravel use.

Likely to be the most popular option, the return to Cape Town was conducted in the CVT. As is often the case, the ‘box is smooth and unobtrusive at low speeds, but makes itself known when upping the ante or indeed faced with an incline that came in the form of Sir Lowry’s Pass.

It is however one of the better CVTs on the market as the level of droning is kept to minimum, however, how it performs at altitude remains to be seen.

Conclusion

It might be an old adage to dug-up but with everything tallied-up, there is little if anything to discredit the Kia Sonet from being a winner.

Aside from its fantastic looks and feature-rich specification list, it comes with a remarkable price tag that takes “good value for money” to a different level. As the segment it competes in heats-up even more, expect the Sonet to bask rather than burn.

Pricing

Prices include a five year/unlimited km warranty plus a four year/60 000 km service plan.

Sonet 1.5 LX – R264 995

Sonet 1.5 LX CVT – R285 995

Sonet 1.5 EX – R284 995

Sonet 1.5 EX CVT – R305 995

