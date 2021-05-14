Mitsubishi’s RalliArt division revived spearhead by Triton

Charl Bosch

Not since 2015 has there been a RalliArt fettled Mitsubishi model.

Mitsubishi, in an unexpected twist, has announced that its iconic RalliArt motorsport division will be making a comeback after lying dormant for almost six years.

According to reports from Australia, the revival of the famed motorsport and parts brand founded by late former Mitsubishi factory World Rally Championship (WRC) driver and eventual team boss Andrew Cowan in 1984, was made towards the end of its 2020/2021 financial release presentation in Japan with no prior indications being mentioned or even mulled.

Even more surprising was the announcement that the re-introduction of RalliArt would pave Mitsubishi’s way back into motorsport, though the exact discipline was not revealed.

As the same time, the brand also revealed the first official teaser image of the first “new RalliArt” model in the shape of the Triton. Seemingly confirming on and off rumours dating back almost two years, the RalliArt Triton will take the fight to the Ford Ranger Raptor and incoming Toyota Hilux GR Sport despite nothing about it being known at present.

Expect more details to be revealed over the coming weeks and months.