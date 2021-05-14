Land Rover rolls-out pair of special edition models

Charl Bosch

Bespoke to South Africa Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque will arrive in the fourth quarter.

Land Rover has continued with the roll-out with special edition models aimed at the South African market with the latest being based on the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque.

Following the unique Range Rover Sport SVR and Velar SVA derivatives launched two months ago, the special edition Discovery Sport and Evoque models are largely all about cosmetics and features with no changes underneath the bonnet.

In the case of the Discovery Sport, the Urban Edition designation has been attached with features comprising the R-Dynamic styling pack, shadow aluminium detailing, the ClearSight rear-view mirror, luxtec suede-cloth seats and six colours contrasted by a black roof; Ostuni White, Santorini Black, Hakuba Silver, Carpathian Grey, Firenze Red and Namib Orange.

Providing motivation is a choice of two 2.0-litre Ingenium engines; the 147kW/430Nm turbodiesel carrying the D200 designation and the turbo-petrol P250 that pushes out 183kW/365Nm. Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to all four corners.

For the Evoque, a series of bronze accents have been applied to create the Bronze Collection Special Edition. Based on the entry-level Evoque S, the hue in question features on the side vents and on the split five-spoke dark satin grey 20-inch alloy wheels.

As well as a panoramic roof and standard LED headlights with LED daytime running diodes, the Bronze also gets the ClearSight Mirror, a natural ash grey wood veneer inside, Ebony grained leather seats and Bronze Collection branded floor mats with metal capped corners. Contrasting the Corinthian Bronze roof is a choice of three colours to round the unique touches off; Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Seoul Pearl Silver.

Up front, the Evoque comes with a choice of three engines; the same petrol and diesel powertrains as the Discovery Sport, as well as the plug-in hybrid P300e that combines a three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ingenium turbo-petrol with an electric motor for a total system output of 227kW/540Nm and an all-electric range of 55 km.

Arriving in the fourth quarter of this year, pricing for both variants will only be revealed closer to the launch date.