Facelift Subaru XV touches down with subtle revisions

Unlike in the United States, the more powerful 2.5-litre flat-four engine has not been included.

Unveiled last year in the United States where it carries the Crosstrek designation, the local arm of Subaru has confirmed pricing details of the facelift XV.

Arriving on the back of the revised Forester and Outback, the XV receives a restyled grille and new front bumper, redesigned fog light surrounds, 17-inch alloy wheels on the entry-level model and 18-inch alloys on the top-spec S-ES.

New on the colour side is Plasma Yellow Pearl that replaces Sunshine Orange and Horizon Blue Pearl in place of Quartz Blue Pearl. Unlike in the States though, the Crosstrek Sport does not make it to South Africa badges as the XV Sport.

Minor changes have taken place inside though where both models continue to offer an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, up to four USB ports and for the first time, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.

Now fitted as standard with the SI-Drive system that offers two modes; Intelligent and Sport, the XV also benefits from the updated EyeSight system made-up of a new front camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Lane Departure Warning.

Underneath the bonnet, and despite the Crosstrek being offered with the normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four used in the Forester and Outback, the local market XV remains motivated by the 115kW/196Nm 2.0-litre flat-four paired to the Lineartronic CVT. Ground clearance is still rated at 220 mm.

Despite the subtle revisions, the XV’s prices are unchanged with the entry-level model retailing from R445 000 and the S-ES from R509 000. Standard on both is a five year/100 000 km warranty as well as a three year/75 000 km maintenance plan.