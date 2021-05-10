Phakisa gearing up for Extreme Festival return

Andre de Kock

Highlight will be the 222 km, 54 lap endurance race.

For a large number of Inland circuit racers, one of the year’s Extreme Festival highlights will arrive at the Free State Phakisa Raceway this Saturday.

The occasion will be the annual Phakisa 200, a 222 kilometre, 54 lap endurance race for Car Care Clinic 111 GT Sports, Saloon and Superhatch vehicles.

Heading up the 31-car entry list will be the Car Care Clinic VW SupaPolo of last year’s winner Wouter Roos. He should be challenged by people like Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche 911 RSR), Johan van der Vyver (Devlaw Subaru WRX), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), Bob Neil (Delmon Honda Civic Type R) and Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf Turbo).

The race will feature a mandatory pit stop, during which competitors must take one wheel off the car and replace it, using only the car’s wheel spanner. Topping the supporting programme, and doubtlessly to provide the day’s quickest lap time, will be two races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars.

Podium chasers should include Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488 GT3), Charl Arangies (Stradale Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan), Dayne Angel (Autohaus Angel Porsche 911 GT2), Xolile Letlaka (Into Africa McLaren 650S), Gianni Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Gallardo), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus) and Ant Blunden (Sajco GSP Porsche 997).

The day’s largest entry list of 29 cars will belong to the Bluebelt Pozidrive VW Challenge brigade. Contenders for overall victories should include defending champion Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Bluebelt Polo), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Health Polo), Leyton Fourie (Universal Health Polo) (and Leon Odendaal (Pozidrive Polo).

Current champion Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar) should be the man to beat in the races for Mobil 1 V8 Supercars. His closest adversaries should include Thomas Reib (Café 9 Chevrolet Lumina), JP Nortje (N4 Autocraft Chevrolet Corvette), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon) and David Coetzee (Elksa Comp Ford Falcon).

Reigning champion Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) will be the DOE Formula Vee victory favourite, challenged by the likes of Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema), Brandon Hills (Titan Car Care Rhema), Greg Wilson (Forza), Vaughn Hills (Rugged SA Rhema) and Jannie Geyser (Vision).

As in the past, the single-seater brigade should provide extremely close racing with scary slip-streaming action down the Phakisa back straight the norm.

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) will head up the Car Care Clinic SuperHatch field, chased by people like Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Opel Corsa), Shane Forget (Pro Auto Opel Kadett Cub), Wessel Hendrik Smit (Africa Mobike Volkswagen Polo), Melanie Spurr (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo) and Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz).

Due to Covid-19 regulations no spectators will be allowed, but the racing will be live streamed from Phakisa.