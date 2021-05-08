Motoring Correspondent
8 May 2021
4:00 pm
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | What She Said

Peugeot 3008 is cute, but just too costly

Sexy Frenchy offers everything a girl could possibly want in a car.

The updated Peugeot 3008 has arrived looking good
There is no arguing that Peugeot make good looking cars these days. Following shortly after the launch of the smaller 2008, we now have the bigger 3008. And I got to spend some time getting to know this family orientated guy from Sochaux in France. Car styling, just like looks, are completely subjective, and for me the 3008 works as eye candy. The most noticeable attributes in the bling department are the full LED head lamps, tail lamps, sequential indicators and 19-inch alloy wheels on this GT. The futuristic theme continues on the inside, where bigger is better it would...

