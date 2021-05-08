Mark Jones
8 May 2021
Beastly BMW M5 Competition proper Mercedes-AMG E63 S slayer

Mark Jones

Sedan for the mature hooligan on a mission to destroy average super car.

Updated BMW M5 Competition at Gerotek
BMW’s M5 has always been the brand’s high performance offering for the slightly more mature hooligan in terms of customer profile. The man with a family, that wants space and sedan type styling, while still being able to call on that much needed adrenalin rush at will. For him there is the BMW M5 Competition on test here! The aforementioned adrenalin is courtesy of a brutal sounding, bespoke sports exhaust equipped, 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8 that produces a full 460 kW of power and 750 Nm of torque. And just like on the M8, at the press of the M...

