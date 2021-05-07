Forbidden timberlining Ford Explorer hits the rough stuff

Charl Bosch

Off-road devised Timberline has 220mm of ground clearance but no low range.

The model attributed to the rise of the SUV in North America 30 years ago, Ford has introduced an off-road focused version of the Explorer called the Timberline.

Touted as more than an Explorer with an appearance package, the Timberline follows in the wheel tracks of the ultra-luxurious King Ranch launched in February with a range of model specific tweaks inside and out.

Externally, it rides on 18-inch high gloss alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tyres with Timberline centre caps and comes decked out in a unique colour called Forged Green Metallic.

Also included is a dark carbon-like grille, blacked out head-and-taillights, Timberline badging on the C-pillar, blacked-out Ford logos, LED fog lamps, orange accents on the front and rear bumpers, orange front tow hooks and satin silver steel front and rear skid plates.

Sporting a ground clearance of 220 mm, 20 mm more than the regular Explorer, the Timberline receives heavy-duty shock absorbers originally made for the Explorer Police Interceptor, recalibrated power steering, new springs and stabiliser bars, standard Hill Descent Control and underbody protection for the engine and transmission.

According to the Blue Oval, the mentioned changes have resulted in improved approach and departure angles, which now stand at 23.5° and 23.7° respectively. In addition, the Timberline also gets a Torsen limited slip rear differential and two new off-road modes; Trail and Deep Snow/Sand.

Inside, unique touches include an Ebony roof liner, a new interior trim called Deep Cypress that carries over to the doors, Deep Tangerine stitching on the door panels, steering wheels and seats, rubber floor mats, an easy-to-clean seat fabric called ActiveX, Timberline embroidered headrests with the front chairs themselves being heated, a panoramic sunroof, a satin silver finish on the centre console, steering wheel and armrest, plus a unique dashboard applique called Stone Mesh.

Underneath the bonnet, the Timberline forgoes the range-topping twin-turbo 3.0 EcoBoost V6 and even the normally aspirated 3.3-litre V6 for the entry-level 2.3 EcoBoost rated at 224kW/420Nm. The mill is hooked to the familiar General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic gearbox. As with the conventional four-wheel drive Explorer, the Timberline continues to do without a low range transfer case.

Going on sale in the US summer, the Timberline carries a sticker price of $47 010 (about R670 000) and despite its hybrid sibling being offered with right-hand-drive in the UK, it is not earmarked for South Africa in any guise.