Volvo’s sweet deal on first electric car just what SA needs

Added benefits give XC40 P8 Recharge’s price tag serious appeal.

Unlike the plug-in hybrid XC90 T8, the XC40 T8 is a pure electric model.
Volvo Car South Africa is taking a bold new approach to electrification with the introduction of its first fully electric vehicle (EV), the XC40 P8 Recharge, to the local market. It’s no secret that EVs are the future of the motoring industry, but South Africa has not just embraced this concept like most of the rest of the world has over the last few years. Refusal from government to incentivise sky-high import tax and duties means that EVs are priced much too high compared to internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) to make them a realistic option for the average buyer....

