“New” Toyota Hilux GR Sport tipped for unveiling in October

Charl Bosch

Gazoo Racing touches will again adorn the Hilux GR Sport inside and out.

With recent focus having been on the forthcoming all-new Toyota Hilux and indeed the GR Hilux tipped to be the most powerful bakkie ever made, a new report from Australia has hinted that the swansong for the current model, the returning GR Sport, could arrive as early as this year.

Towards the end of last year, it was reported that Toyota would reintroduce the moniker on the facelift Hilux after debuting it on the pre-facelift derivative with 600 units being made for the South African market.

Citing a report from Japan, Aussie online publications caradvice.com.au and carsguide.com.au allege that the ‘new’ GR Sport will once again be based on the range-topping Hilux, albeit now with the upgraded 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 engine and recalibrated six-speed automatic gearbox.

In certain South American markets where petrol is preferred, the GR Sport will derive motivation from the stalwart 175kW/376Nm normally aspirated 4.0-litre V6 hooked to a six-speed automatic ‘box as well.

As before, it will benefit from the number of Gazoo Racing extras reported to be 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, a matte grey GR grille, body coloured wheel arches and on the inside, GR badging, paddle shifters, an electric driver’s seat and GR bespoke touches likely to include materials and colours.

While the suite of safety and driver assistance systems will be otherwise identical to the standard Hilux, the GR Sport will once again have a revised suspension said to be aimed at on-road use rather than off-road.

Reportedly on course to debut in Japan in October, the Hilux GR Sport is likely to arrive in other markets, including South Africa, towards the end of the year or in early 2022 given that the all-new Hilux could bow either in 2022 or 2023. Expect more details to emerge over the coming months.