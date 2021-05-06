Volkswagen reveals more of incoming all-new T7 Kombi

Charl Bosch

First all-new Kombi in almost two decades will move to the MQB platform.

In an unsurprising development mentioned last week, Volkswagen has provided another series of images, this time with greater detail of the all-new T7 Kombi.

Reportedly on track to debut in mid-June according to motor1.com, the first all-new Kombi for almost 18 years seeing as the current T6.1 can trace its linage back to the T5, will move to Wolfsburg’s MQB platform that will result in a more spacious cabin and longer wheelbase as well as length.

Sporting the trademark boxy Kombi silhouette with the front facia resembling the ID.3 as per the sketches, in addition to a panoramic roof, the biggest take-away is a seemingly production ready depiction of the dashboard showing the touchscreen infotainment system flanked to the left by the shift-by-wire switch for the standard DSG transmission. A manual will no longer be offered at all.

Based on the provided sketch of the dashboard itself, the T7 will feature a full-length digital instrument cluster and the mentioned infotainment system for the first time, likely on the Caravelle only, a thin display for the climate control and what appears to be a storage slot at the lower-end of the facia.

RELATED: Volkswagen commences teasing all-new T7

As indicated by the apparent production ready dash image, the T7 will forgo the floor mounted handbrake lever for a toggle switch located below the transmission button.

A complete mystery though are the line-up of engines with reports of the T7 possibly doing without a diesel engine and opting for a plug-in hybrid or mild-hybrid setup using a selection of TSI based engines.

An all-electric model will arrive at a later stage based on the dedicated MEB platform and derived from the ID Buzz concept with the ID name taking preference.

Until the conformation of a launch date, expect more details of the T7 to be revealed, teased or even leaked over the coming weeks.