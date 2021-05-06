Volkswagen reveals more of incoming all-new T7 Kombi

In an unsurprising development mentioned last week, Volkswagen has provided another series of images, this time with greater detail of the all-new T7 Kombi.
Reportedly on track to debut in mid-June according to motor1.com, the first all-new Kombi for almost 18 years seeing as the current T6.1 can trace its linage back to the T5, will move to Wolfsburg’s MQB platform that will result in a more spacious cabin and longer wheelbase as well as length.
Sporting the trademark boxy Kombi silhouette with the front facia resembling the ID.3 as per the sketches, in addition to a panoramic roof, the biggest take-away is a seemingly production ready depiction of the dashboard showing the touchscreen infotainment system flanked to the left by the shift-by-wire switch for the standard DSG transmission. A manual will no longer be offered at all.
Based on the provided sketch of the dashboard itself, the T7 will feature a full-length digital instrument cluster and the mentioned infotainment system for the first time, likely on the Caravelle only, a thin display for the climate control and what appears to be a storage slot at the lower-end of the facia.
As indicated by the apparent production ready dash image, the T7 will forgo the floor mounted handbrake lever for a toggle switch located below the transmission button.
A complete mystery though are the line-up of engines with reports of the T7 possibly doing without a diesel engine and opting for a plug-in hybrid or mild-hybrid setup using a selection of TSI based engines.
An all-electric model will arrive at a later stage based on the dedicated MEB platform and derived from the ID Buzz concept with the ID name taking preference.
Until the conformation of a launch date, expect more details of the T7 to be revealed, teased or even leaked over the coming weeks.