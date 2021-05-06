Ferrari renames “Special Edition” 812 Competizione

Charl Bosch

812 Competizione officially the most powerful V12 Ferrari road car ever made.

In an unexpected move, Ferrari has “re-launched” the already revealed 812 Special Edition, this time under a different name and with an open-top version as well.

Now called the 812 Competizione with the soft-top bearing the Competizione A moniker, both represent what is rumoured to be the final encore for the Prancing Horse’s normally aspirated V12 before the switch towards electrification already adopted in the SF90 Stradale.

Using the same 6.5-litre bent-twelve as the 812 Superfast. and more recently the 812 tdf, the unit has been tweaked with the addition of redesigned pistons, titanium as opposed to steel con-rods, a revised ECU, a new oil pump, completely new cylinder heads, a redesigned cooling system and oil tank plus a new exhaust system.

In addition, the rev-limit has been raised to 9 500 rpm, the highest of any Ferrari road car ever made. The result is an output of 610 kW, 22 kW more than the Superfast, and 692 Nm, which surprisingly represents a drop of 26 Nm.

Mounted on 20-inch carbon fibre alloy wheels wrapped in model specific Michelin Pilot Cup 2 R tyres, the 812 Competizione ticks the scales at 1 487 kg and according to Ferrari will get from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 7.5 seconds and on to a top speed of over 340 km/h. No figures for the Competizione A were revealed.

Aside from the redesigned or improved engine components Ferrari, as already reported, has given the Competizione a subtle but prominent restyling in addition to revising aspects of the chassis.

This includes a new electronic management system for the rear-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, revised adjustable dampers, recalibrated versions of the Slide Slip Control 7.0 system and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, plus better cooling for the upgraded 398 mm at the front and 360 mm at the rear brakes.

Made mostly out of carbon fibre, which has resulted in a 30 kg weight reduction over the 812 Superfast, the Competizione boasts a new rear cowling made out of aluminium in place of the rear window to improve aerodynamics, while the Competizione A loses this for a targa styled removable carbon fibre roof that stores in a dedicated compartment in the rear.

Minor changes have taken place inside though in the redesigning of the door panels in order to save weight, a smaller door mounted armrest and a simulated pattern of the iconic H-shape manual gearbox on the transmission tunnel.

Going on sale soon, but not confirmed for South Africa, only 999 812 Competiziones will reportedly be made along with 599 Competizione As. Unsurprisingly, no details regarding price was made.