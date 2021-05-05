Forbidden ‘stylish’ Polo? All-new Skoda Fabia revealed

Charl Bosch

Based on the same platform as the Polo and Seat Ibiza, the Fabia will sadly remain a no-no for South Africa.

Volkswagen subsidiary Skoda has unveiled its version of the MQB A0 platform underpinned B-segment hatch in the form of the all-new Fabia.

Replacing the third generation that debuted seven years ago, the all-new fourth generation arrives on the back of the facelift Polo and updated Seat Ibiza last month with Skoda touting it as the most spacious in the segment.

Limited to a hatchback for now, the move from the old A06 platform, a development of the A05 used by the previous Polo, has resulted in dimensional gains in overall length, wheelbase and width with uptakes of 110 mm (4 107 mm), 94 mm (2 564) and 48 mm (1 780 mm). At 1 460 mm, the Fabia is however seven millimetres lower than its predecessor.

As per Skoda’s claim, the increase in dimensions has carried over to the Fabia’s boot with a 50-litre improvement from 330-litres to 380-litres with the rear seats up. Folded forward, luggage space increases to a 1 190-litres.

Aesthetically, the Fabia incorporates Skoda’s latest design language with the front resembling the Golf derived Scala, while the rear is a clear nod to the Octavia and Superb as well as the Kodiaq and Kamiq SUVs.

As well as two new colours; Graphite Grey Metallic and Phoenix Orange Metallic, the Fabia comes with 14 or 15-inch steel wheels as well as 15 to 18-inch alloy wheels with the latter size being a model first.

Inside, the redesigned interior has more in common with the Ibiza than the Polo in look and design with the option of upgrading from the standard analogue instrument cluster to the all-digital 10.25-inch display.

Like the Seat, three infotainment systems are offered; the standard 6.8-inch “Swing” with a four-speaker sound system, the mid-range eight-inch “Bolero” with six-speakers and the top-spec 9.2-inch Amundsen with embedded satellite navigation, voice control and up to five type-C USB ports.

In terms of other features, the Fabia line-up comprises three trim levels initially; Active, Ambition and Style with the top-spec Monte Carlo following later with spec, depending on the grade, consisting of LED headlights, a wireless smartphone charger, first time dual-zone climate control, a rear armrest, heated steering wheel and taken directly from the Superb, an umbrella integrated into the driver’s door.

On the safety side, the Fabia comes with up to nine airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, revised Blind Spot Assist, Lane Assist, Park Assist, the semi-autonomous Travel Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Cyclist and Pedestrian Detection.

Up front, the Fabia follows the same setup as the Polo and Ibiza with an all-petrol engine line-up forgoing any sort of electrical assistance. For the first time, a diesel option is not available.

Kicking the range off, the normally aspirated 1.0-litre comes in two states of tune; 48 kW and 59 kW with torque rated at 93 Nm for both. The only transmission option is a five-speed manual.

Upping the ante, the 1.0 TSI offers the same option of two outputs; 70kW/175Nm and 81kW/200Nm with the former hooked to a five-speed manual ‘box and the latter to a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed DSG.

The most powerful unit for now comes in the guise of the 1.5 TSI Evo rated at 110kW/250Nm. Like the Ibiza and Polo, only the seven-speed DSG is offered. A performance model wearing the hallowed vRS badge has not been confirmed.

Going on sale across Europe later this year, the Fabia, like Skoda itself, is not expected to arrive in South African despite rumours for well over a decade alleging Volkswagen setting-up its ‘budget’ brand on local shores.