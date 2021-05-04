Honda N7X Concept bows as likely replacement for BR-V

Charl Bosch

Production ready looking N7X resembles an SUV rather than an MPV.

Honda has taken the wraps off a new concept SUV in Indonesia reports have claimed could be the replacement for the BR-V.

Called the N7X Concept, its name standing for New 7-Seater eXcitement, the newcomer sports design cues from not only the US-market Passport, but also clearly from the new HR-V/Vezel at the front and design of the rear.

Styled to resemble an SUV rather than the MPV-inspired BR-V, the production ready looking N7X, as per its name seats seven with Honda remaining otherwise tight lipped about technical details or even what the interior looks like.

According to a number of reports from Asia, the production N7X is slated to bow in August before going on sale in key markets soon after.

With production of the BR-V having ended in India last year, the N7X could be produced in that market, meaning availability in right-hand-drive and a possible entry for South Africa despite Honda last year classifying the BR-V as a key model with plans being drawn up to secure as many units as possible before production at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan ends.

For now, little else is known about the N7X, but expect more details to emerge over the coming months leading up to its reported world debut in August.