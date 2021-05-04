Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
5 minute read
4 May 2021
8:20 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Road tests

Honda’s WR-V puppy needs bite to match its bark

Charl Bosch

Combination of the 1.2-litre petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox not a happy one.

WR-V is without doubt a cute looking little thing.
The small SUV segment is currently the centre of the local market attention as sales and importance have, in recent years, been on similar to the arrival of the hatchback in the early 1970s. Puppy among the big dogs In essence, every major automaker has an offering vying for attention; Ford currently holds the crown with the EcoSport, with Volkswagen pursuing closely with the T-Cross. Hyundai has been making waves with the Venue, sister brand Kia enters the fray later this month with the Sonet and the relationship between Suzuki and Toyota is producing the goods as the Vitara Brezza...

