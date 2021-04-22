Honda Vezel morphs into European-spec new HR-V

Charl Bosch

An indication of what to expect, the HR-V is likely to become available in South Africa later this year or in 2022.

Unveiled as the Vezel in Japan two months ago, Honda has released details of the European-spec HR-V likely to come to South Africa this year or possibly in 2022.

Aesthetically, the HR-V is almost unchanged from the Vezel in that it sports the same coupe-like look, rounded grille, fastback-like rear and expansive bonnet with the rear resembling that of the Porsche Macan and even the Jaguar E-Pace to an extent.

Its dimensions the same as the Vezel, the HR-V’s interior is just as similar in look and design with specification consisting of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, the flip-up and fold down Magic rear seats, hands-free electric tailgate and a wireless smartphone charger.

On the safety front, Honda’s Sensing system comes standard and comprises Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, improved night time Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Alert and for the first time in Europe, Hill Descent Control.

Up front, the HR-V derives motivation from the same 1.5 e:HEV hybrid powerunit as the Vezel that delivers a combined output of 96kW/253Nm. Slightly up in the case of the former figure, the unit is matched to a CVT with three driving modes featuring; Econ, Normal and Sport.

Although Honda didn’t specify details about the HR-V’s drive wheels, the output figures, based on that of the Vezel, suggests an all-wheel-drive configuration. Unlike the previous HR-V, a manual gearbox is no longer available with the same applying to the 1.6 i-DTEC turbodiesel engine South Africa never got.

Confirmed for markets across the Old Continent from later this year, the HR-V is likely to go on sale in South Africa towards the end of this year. However it is anticipated to either continue with the outgoing model’s 1.5 and 1.8-litre petrol engines, or receive a non-electrified all-new unit of unknown displacement. Final details will be revealed later.