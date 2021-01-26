Spirit of Passion a motorbike like no other

Motoring Correspondent

BMW R 18 transformed into an unmistakable Kingston Custom conversion.

Unmistakable design that is distinct from all others – that is the new “Spirit of Passion” by Kingston Custom. After Roland Sands, Dirk Oehlerking lends the BMW R 18 his inimitable signature with the second gem in the “SoulFuel” series, a collaboration between BMW Motorrad and selected customisers.

“The BMW R 18 is so perfect that I left the technology as it is. The frame is 100% original and so sophisticated that nothing should be changed here,” says Oehlerking.

But the bike has nonetheless been transformed into an unmistakable Kingston Custom conversion. The design as a whole is based on classic art deco style. The bodywork is finished in handmade Kingston design, as are the handlebars and mudguard. The exhaust has been modified by Oehlerking in Kingston Roadster style, while his saddle is drawn from the range of universal accessories.

The turn indicators have been replaced with Kellermann indicators and the LED front headlight is now integrated in the fairing. The original paintwork and lines have been adopted for the fairing and wing, with the addition of some details in Kingston style. The wheel suspension and fuel tank are original.

“I put a lot of thought into it beforehand. My motorbikes always convey soul, charm and character. They’re outstanding specimens, so they require great care and attention. I have a constant stream of images running past my mind’s eye when it comes to deciding what style I want to focus on. Once I’ve made that choice, I start with a sketch in pencil and Tipp-Ex. Then I keep going until I know in my heart of hearts: that’s precisely it!,”Oehlerking says.

“This project is probably the most impressive of my entire career. It means a lot to me – if not everything at this moment. The trust that BMW Motorrad has placed in me once again is hugely important to me. I’m very grateful for that.”

