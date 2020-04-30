Motoring 30.4.2020 11:44 am

Toyota Corolla Sedan gets price hike

Jaco van der Merwe
Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) on Thursday confirmed a price increase for the new Corolla model range necessitated by the weakened Rand amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 12th generation Corolla was in the process of being rolled out locally when South Africa went into lockdown 27 March with prices already announced, which now have been increased.

‘’The current circumstances have wreaked havoc with the exchange rate of late, as you can imagine,’’ says Clynton Yon, Senior Manager of Communications at TSAM.

‘’But TSAM will absorb most of the fluctuations. Therefore we have managed to limit the price increase to only 2%.’’

The 12th generation Corolla consists of three models and two grade levels. The 1.8-litre petrol engine from the 11th generation has been kept in the entry-level XS CVT model, while the two XR derivatives feature a new 2.0-litre engine available in either six-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

While sportier engine derivatives are being reserved for the Corolla Hatch, a hybrid version of the new Sedan is mooted for the future.

PRICING

Corolla 1.8 XS CVT – R380 200

Corolla 2.0 XR – R420 500

Corolla 2.0 XR CVT – R433 700

